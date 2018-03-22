Opelousas Man Arrested for Crimes Against Children

Press Release – BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested an Opelousas man on crimes against children.

“My office and I do all we legally can to protect the innocence and safety of our State’s children,” said General Landry. “We are committed to finding child predators, arresting them, and bringing them to justice.”

Eddie Edmond, 41 of Opelousas, was arrested on one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Manufacturing of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Prison as a fugitive from St. Landry Parish. He was later transported and booked into the St. Landry Parish Prison. General Landry’s office was assisted by the Houston Police Department, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Opelousas City Marshal’s Office.

If anyone has additional information or concerns about Edmond, please call General Landry’s office at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.