Opelousas Man Arrested for Arson

ST. LANDRY PARISH (Feb. 7, 2019)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an Opelousas man for setting a fire inside of his family’s home that resulted in injuries to the suspect’s hands, as well as minor damage to a neighboring building.

Amad Redding, 26, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Wednesday, February 6th, on two counts of Simple Arson.