Opelousas General Health System is now accepting appointments for first dose COVID vaccines. They will be available at the Opelousas Civic Center, located at 1638 Creswell lane, Opelousas, LA, on March 1, March 5, and March 6. Appointments can be scheduled via this link

https://bookoghs.timetap.com/

For updated information regarding the vaccines, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.opelousasgeneral.com.