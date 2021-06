The family of a murdered St. Landry Parish man is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

Terrell Ford was shot and killed outside of the Yambilee building on January 5, 2020 in front of his 8-year-old son. After several months of waiting for answers, his family is reaching out to the community for more help.

If you have information about this case contact OPD: