Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Opelousas church fires suspect gets additional charges

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Prosecutors have added hate crime charges against 21 year old Holden Matthews, who was arrested last week for the three recent arson fires that destroyed churches in the Opelousas area.

Matthews, the son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, pleaded not guilty in a court hearing Monday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

His initial charges are three counts of arson of a Religious building and three additional hate crime charges, one for each church, were added today.

