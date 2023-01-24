Online Notary class to begin Feb. 14

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Notary Public Exam Prep Course starting Tuesday, Feb. 14. Class time is 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday until May 18. The early bird fee is $430 until Feb. 8 and $450 after that date.

In partnership with Louisiana State University-Shreveport, this 52-hour course is an introduction to notary public fundamentals, The instructor, attorney and notary Jennifer Brown, distributes significant course study guides and materials to assist in preparation for the exam. This course will be delivered via online video conferencing. The instructor will provide participants with a conferencing link to join the class once enrolled.

Requirements for the course are that participants must have broadband access, a camera and sound. The test is based on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s newest edition of “The Fundamentals of Louisiana Notarial Law and Practice,” which is available only at www.sos.la.gov or call (225) 922-0507 for further information. Participants must have the book on the first day of class. Please visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Website’s Notary and Certifications for qualifications at www.sos.la.gov or call (225) 922-0507. In order to take the Louisiana State Notary Exam, students must be Louisiana residents and registered to vote in Louisiana.