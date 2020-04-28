One-year old shot in firearm incident

UPDATE: 4/27/20 at 8:55 am

Alexandria, La. (April 27, 2020) ­ – Two people have been arrested in connection with yesterday’s shooting of a one-year-old in the 3000 block of Culpepper Road.

Arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile were Kendrick Williams, 21, and Krystal Jones 22, both of Alexandria.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

================================================================================

Alexandria, La. (April 26, 2020) ­ – On April 26, 2020 at 5:10p.m. Uniform Patrol Officers responded to the 3000 block of Culpepper Road in reference to a one-year-old being shot.

During the initial investigation it appears as if there were small children playing with a loaded handgun when the firearm discharged hitting a one-year-old.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to the scene. The child was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to remind everyone to keep firearms secure and away from small children.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.