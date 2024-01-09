One of the largest employers in Avoyelles Parish announces pay raises

MARKSVILLE, La. – Paragon Casino Resort and General Manager Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. are proud to announce pay raises have been approved for associates across the property.

The property-wide rise in wages is an important part of ongoing efforts to put Paragon associates first and provide them with a livable wage in today’s economy. All non-tip positions will be raised from $8.50 an hour to $11.00 an hour—well above Louisiana’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. All positions that receive tips will be boosted by $0.75 an hour. All other non-tip hourly positions will receive rate adjustments of 5% while salaried positions will receive a 3% adjustment.

“We hear it day after day—our visitors love our associates because they put Paragon Casino Resort and its guests first,” said Paragon Casino Resort General Manager Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. “We want our associates to know just how much we appreciate them, and that all their hard work does not go unnoticed. Paragon hopes this pay increase will show our appreciation and give our associates a well-deserved financial boost.”

Currently, Paragon Casino Resort is hiring for several positions including, but not limited to: bartenders, security guards, plumbers, electricians, bellhops, cage cashiers, slot floor persons, dealers, hotel room attendants, risk manager, training manager and senior VIP services supervisor. Paragon Casino Resort is an Equal Opportunity Employer that provides opportunities for people with a variety of different educational backgrounds and experience levels in both full-time and part-time positions while providing competitive benefits including medical, dental, 401(k) and life insurance.

For a complete list of open positions and their job responsibilities, you can visit Paragon Casino Resort’s website by clicking here.