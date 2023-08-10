One man arrested, another is wanted and considered armed and dangerous

August 9, 2023

On Wednesday, 08/09/2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Boyce Police Department Task Force is working in conjunction with the US. Marshal Service, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and Tarrant County Constable Precinct 7 apprehended Donald Baines Jr. in Fort Worth, Texas. Mr. Baines was arrested on felony warrants from an incident on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. Mr. Baines was booked into the county jail and will await extradition back to Louisiana.

The Boyce Police Department is still seeking assistance from citizens to the whereabouts of David Glynn Jr., a suspect in the incident with Donald Baines Jr. on July 20th, 2023. The Police Department encourages anyone with information to notify their local law enforcement agency. Mr. Glynn should be considered armed and dangerous, do not approach.