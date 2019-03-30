One local school is on a mission to create a community-wide bullying prevention movement
Win at life…stand up to bullies is the motto that W.O Hall 6th Grade Academy students stand on. Last year the school kicked off bully proof as a way to break the vicious cycle of bullying. Since then educators and staff noticed a tremendous change in the students. Today they celebrated each other with a bully rally that included local motivational artists. Bullying can have a negative impact on children lives. If you would like to join W.O. Hall 6th Academy in their anti bully movement contact Cedric Williams via the school.