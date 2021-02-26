Friday, February 26, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

One local pastor and family tries to rebuild after church catches fire causing them to lose everything

Char Thomas 0 Comments

“We are just standing on faith” -Mrs.White

“We don’t know what’s next”.- Pastor Curtis White

One local pastor and family tries to rebuild after church catches fire causing them to lose everything.

Tricia Jones Curtis White

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP CLICK THE LINK BELOW. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pastor-curtis-white-revalation-ministry?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0HuZoh4EaM8q5APgKFhCOeSkFfaZvtPZL9VR1vGCmCrmpwOw-OEavH2Es Fire footage: John Barnard Reporter :Char Thomas

 

 

You May Also Like

Citrus Disease Infects New Orleans Trees

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leesville man arrested for obscenity

Jojuana Phillips

O.K. Allen Bridge to Close Aug. 6

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *