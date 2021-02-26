“We are just standing on faith” -Mrs.White

“We don’t know what’s next”.- Pastor Curtis White

One local pastor and family tries to rebuild after church catches fire causing them to lose everything.

Tricia Jones Curtis White

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP CLICK THE LINK BELOW. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pastor-curtis-white-revalation-ministry?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0HuZoh4EaM8q5APgKFhCOeSkFfaZvtPZL9VR1vGCmCrmpwOw-OEavH2Es Fire footage: John Barnard Reporter :Char Thomas