One local educator love for math drives her to start tutoring service in Alexandria

Patrice  Williams  wears many hats  she’s  a  mother, teacher , counselor  and  now  owner   of math makes   sense  . Williams  love for  math  drove  her to  expand  her  tutoring  services , what started  out as tutoring at the  local  Mc Donald’s  turned  out to be  much  more. Math Makes Sense is Central Louisiana’s first math tutoring center  providing  services for  students in grades Kindergarten  through 8th  grade . The  passionate educator  tells  me  whats   most rewarding for  her is  to see  students  overcoming their  math hurdles .  

