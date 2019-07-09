One local educator love for math drives her to start tutoring service in Alexandria

Patrice Williams wears many hats she’s a mother, teacher , counselor and now owner of math makes sense . Williams love for math drove her to expand her tutoring services , what started out as tutoring at the local Mc Donald’s turned out to be much more. Math Makes Sense is Central Louisiana’s first math tutoring center providing services for students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade . The passionate educator tells me whats most rewarding for her is to see students overcoming their math hurdles .

