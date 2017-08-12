One Killed and Two Children Injured in ATV Crash

A head-on crash involving an ATV and a van killed a St. Martinville man and injured two children in Avoyelles Parish.

It happened Wednesday night on Gold Dust Loop. 30-year-old Jeremy Armand was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Armand crossed the center line, causing that collision.

Two passengers, a 3-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were also ejected from the ATV. Both were transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment. The boy suffered moderate injuries while the girl is listed in serious condition.

The van was driven by 28-year-old Hope Parrish of Bunkie. Parrish was not wearing a seat belt, and was not injured in the accident.

The public is reminded that it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e. three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 25 fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in 31 fatalities.

ABC31 News