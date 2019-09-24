UPDATE: Suspect in custody-one dead in Welwyn Way, Wellington Blvd shooting

UPDATE: A suspect has been taken into custody. APD will release a full press release this morning regarding the incident.

Original story:

According to the Alexandria Police Department a shooting happened at 7 p.m. at Welwyn Way and Wellington Blvd. in Alexandria. The incident left one male dead (unidentified at this time) and another male was taken to a local hospital.

The suspects allegedly fled the APD says that the incident is the outcome of an on going dispute/altercation between the suspects and victims. The dispute/altercation allegedly began at another location and one car followed the other to the location where the shooting occurred.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.