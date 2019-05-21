One dead, four shot after early morning shooting on Bacon Street

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Bacon Street in Alexandria around 1:30 a.m. to a report of someone being shot.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive male laying in the middle of the street who was pronounced dead.

Several minutes later officers received more reports of people being shot and learned of two males who went to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, apparently from the same incident.

Information on the deceased male and others who were involved in the incident is not available.

The incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated as details become available.