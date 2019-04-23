One dead after shooting on Culpepper rd.

At around 2:45 p.m. the Alexandria Police Department responded to a home in a trailer park in the 3000 block of Culpepper rd.

Upon arrival, officers found a male and female subject who had both been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital and received non-life threatening injuries. The female was deceased.

Preliminary evidence and initial reports from the scene indicate that the woman shot the man before turning the gun on herself.

The names of the those involved have not been released. The incident is still under investigation and there are no further details at this time.