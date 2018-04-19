One at Large and Three Arrests for Attempted First Degree Murder

Press Release – On April 16, around 3:45 am, APD officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 6400 block of Moody Oaks Dr. Officers arrived and found that two male suspects had entered the home and attempted to tie up a resident. A struggle ensued, during which the resident was shot in the hand. The two suspects then fled the house on foot.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene. Over the next day and a half, detectives were able to identify the two males suspects who entered the house, as well as two other suspects who were involved in the burglary. Late in the evening of April 16, detectives arrested Autoria Lachney for her involvement in the incident. On April 17, detectives arrested Johnny Smith, who was identified as one of the two suspects who entered the house, and also arrested David Bush for his involvement in the incident. All three were charged with Aggravated Burglary, Armed Robbery, and Attempted First Degree Murder and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The other suspect who entered the house was identified as Roy Hayes, Jr. APD has secured an arrest warrant for Hayes for Aggravated Burglary, Armed Robbery, and Attempted First Degree Murder. His photograph is placed below. If you see Hayes, or have knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers (318) 443-STOP (7867), or contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours contact APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further details of the crime or the investigation are available.