On Traffic Stop APD Find Drugs, Stolen Gun, and Paraphernalia

Press Release – On February 19, a few minutes after midnight, APD officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on North MacArthur Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Robert Young. Immediately upon making contact with Young, officers spelled the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the car. Officers asked about the smell, and Young produced a container of marijuana from his person.

Officers were then able to search the car, and quickly located a handgun between the driver’s seat and center console. A check on the gun revealed that it had been reported stolen through another law enforcement agency. Officers continued their search and located a package wrapped in tape, concealed in the rear of the car. Inside the package was a large quantity of marijuana, along with other items apparently used to attempt to disguise the odor. Officers also located small quantities of different types of pills, as we as drug paraphernalia.

Robert Young was arrested and charged with Speeding, Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Possession of CDS IV. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.