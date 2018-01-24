Local Headlines Top Stories 

Olla Man Arrested for Distribution Among Other Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked for assistance by the Pollock Police Department on a traffic stop.  When Corporal Dan McClung and his K9 partner, Buffy, arrived; Buffy alerted to the vehicle.  Inside of the vehicle Cpl. McClung located methamphetamine, marijuana, and smoking pipes that had been used to ingest narcotics with, and a loaded .45 handgun.

     Charles Hodges, 36 years old, of Olla, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of C.D.S. (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. I (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with C.D.S., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Alexandria Councilmen Approve Their Own Raise

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Councilmen Approve Their Own Raise

Miss America Tours Cabrini NICU

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Miss America Tours Cabrini NICU

Fire Destroys Brick Home in Tennyson Oaks

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Fire Destroys Brick Home in Tennyson Oaks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *