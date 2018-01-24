Olla Man Arrested for Distribution Among Other Charges

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked for assistance by the Pollock Police Department on a traffic stop. When Corporal Dan McClung and his K9 partner, Buffy, arrived; Buffy alerted to the vehicle. Inside of the vehicle Cpl. McClung located methamphetamine, marijuana, and smoking pipes that had been used to ingest narcotics with, and a loaded .45 handgun.

Charles Hodges, 36 years old, of Olla, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of C.D.S. (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. I (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with C.D.S., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.