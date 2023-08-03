Old World Christmas Searching for a Family in Need of Holiday Cheer

Spokane, WA (August 2, 2023)

Old World Christmas® brand of Christmas ornaments, wants to give back – with a little help from you.

The hand glittered Christmas ornament brand is looking for families in need of holiday cheer this year, to receive the ultimate in-home Christmas tree treatment, where the halls of their home will be “decked” in Christmas cheer by the company’s master decorator, Sarah.

“Our ornaments are all about making memories and putting smiles on people’s faces,” said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO of Old World Christmas. “No matter what is going on in the world or in someone’s personal life, we truly believe that everyone deserves a little Christmas cheer. This year we’re so excited to be working with our Master Decorator, Sarah, to help bring this vision to life to a deserving family.”

Nominations are open through August 20. Upload a video, photo or written entry about why you think a family in your life is in need of some holiday cheer. Old World Christmas will select one family to receive the ultimate Christmas tree treatment from Master Decorator, Sarah. The winner is sure to be s-mitten with their be-yule-tifully decorated home! Five lucky finalists will receive a $100 Old World Christmas prize package.

To nominate a family, visit https://gleam.io/GJhOy/old-world-christmas-gives-back. Nominations close on August 20 and winners will be announced in September. Visit www.oldworldchristmas.com or in retail stores across the U.S. to grab your Old World Christmas ornament.