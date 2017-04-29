Old Arsenal Museum in Baton Rouge Closes

The old Arsenal Museum adjacent to the State Capital in Baton Rouge is now closed, the reason is money.

The officials with the Secretary of State’s office informed a Senate Committee that there is no money to staff the structure which dates back to 1838. It contains exhibits about the area, and is considered the most historic in Baton Rouge.

The structure’s been under the Secretary of State’s management, but his budget can no longer permit the structure to remain open.

KLAX ABC31 News