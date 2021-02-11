OGHS receiving 300 COVID-19 vaccine – 1st doses next week
Opelousas General Health System is receiving 300 COVID-19 vaccine 1st doses next week. They will be distributed at the Opelousas Civic Center on Thursday, February 18th from 8:00am-4:00pm. Please use this link if you qualify to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: https://bookoghs.timetap.com/
As of now, the criteria is still as follows:
Proof of eligibility will be required. Please bring a State or Federal ID and Insurance.