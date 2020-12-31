Officials address explosive concerns at the Alexandria International Airport

On Tuesday, December 30th, At approximately 12:24pm, Sheriffs Dispatch received a call from the Rapides 911 Center of a reported inbound aircraft emergency.

According to initial reports, information was received there was a possible explosive device onboard an inbound aircraft to Alexandria International Airport.

Deputies, along with England Airpark Fire Department, responded to the scene where the passengers were off-loaded and the scene secured. Two persons of interest are being detained at t his time.

RPSO Bomb Squad along with local agents with the FBI are also on scene assisting in the investigation.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be given when they are available.

The Attorney representing the two young men involved, Micke Smalls, released the following statement.