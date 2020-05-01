Friday, May 1, 2020
Local Headlines 

Officers respond to shooting on Mary and Levin Street

Meagan Glover

Alexandria, La. (May 01, 2020) – On May 1, 2020, at 7:44 a.m. Uniform Patrol Officers responded to Mary and Levin Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers determined that there had been previous issues between the suspect and victim. This morning the suspect was riding a bicycle when he saw the victim walking down the road and began shooting, striking the victim several times. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099

