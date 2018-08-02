Officer-Involved Shooting Results in Death of Miss. Man

State troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Michael Neal of Bryan, Mississippi.

Troopers say it happened over the weekend when a Ball police officer stopped Neal for a traffic violation. After the officer made contact, a pursuit began, ending on Anderson Street in Pineville.

Neal later died after being transported to a trauma center.

Troopers are routinely asked to investigate officer-involved shootings.

KLAX ABC 31 News 7/31/18