Officer-Involved Shooting Results in Death of Miss. Man

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0 Comment

State troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Michael Neal of Bryan, Mississippi.

Troopers say it happened over the weekend when a Ball police officer stopped Neal for a traffic violation. After the officer made contact, a pursuit began, ending on Anderson Street in Pineville.

Neal later died after being transported to a trauma center.

Troopers are routinely asked to investigate officer-involved shootings.

KLAX ABC 31 News 7/31/18

