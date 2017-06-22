Officer Arrived During Drug Deal

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of what was believed to be a disturbance of some type in a parking lot.

What Corporal Dan McClung discovered when he arrived was actually a drug deal.

Clarence Williams, 27 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Distribution of C.D.S. IV. Colt Gordy, 27 years old, of Glenmora, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. IV with the Intent to Distribute and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Drugs. Chase Gordy, 30 years old, of Glenmora, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. IV.