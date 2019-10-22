Off week for LC comes after Homecoming football loss

Refresh and refocus may be exactly the recipe Louisiana College football needs following its Homecoming loss to Sul Ross State. The key ingredient to that recipe may just be a Saturday off, which is what the Wildcats have with an open date this week.

The Wildcats suffered a disappointing 34-13 loss Saturday to a Lobos team that has had its own struggle this season. The loss dropped LC to 2-5 overall, with a 2-4 conference record. SRS improved to 3-4, 3-2.

LC, on paper, had a solid game, with more first downs, more passing yards, more offensive plays and more than double the first downs by passing than SRS. But numbers don’t tell the entire story. On its 60 offensive plays, SRS averaged 7.4 yards. LC averaged 5.6 on its 77 plays.

“We just have to get better,” said LC Head Coach Justin Charles following the game. “That’s it. We’ll get back to work. We won’t sacrifice doing it the right way, and we’ll figure this out.”

Freshman quarterback Sal Palermo, III had 261 yards passing on the night, connecting on 19-34 attempts, with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. One of those picks happened on the 2-yard line, when it looked as if the Wildcats were about to score.

Five different players caught passes from Palermo Saturday. Junior Zion Williams led that group with seven receptions for 119 yards. The lone receiving score went to sophomore Micah Dunn , who had 5 total for 80 yards. Freshman Jarred Simpson add two catches, with sophomore running back Markaylin Milburn , one.

The Wildcats did grind out 172 yards on the ground, with Milburn netting 110 on 19 carries for a 5.8 ypc average. Aaron Woods added 77 yards on 15 carries for a 5.1 ypc average.

Sophomore safety Gerald Burton led the Wildcats’ defensive efforts with seven total stops. Senior defensive back D’Quincy Jones added six total tackles, with one for a loss. Sophomore linebacker Micah Latin had the lone sack for the LC defense.

Following the off week, the Wildcats jump right back into American Southwest Conference play when No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor comes to Wildcat Field November 2.