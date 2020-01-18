Off Night Shooting Ends Wildcats Win Streak

RICHARDSON, Texas – The Louisiana College men’s basketball team saw its season-high three-game win streak come to an end on Thursday night as Texas-Dallas used one big burst to pull away in an 82-59 Wildcats loss to the Comets at the UTD Activity Center.

The first half was mostly back and forth with neither team able to really pull away, though the Comets did hold a nine-point lead with three minutes remaining but the Wildcats were able to cut that all the way down to just three points on a lay-up by Jaylen Rhone with 30 seconds left before halftime. UTD held a 48-43 lead at the break. But the big blow that put the game away came early in the second half. Kae’ron Baker hit a pair of free throws just 1:15 into the last 20 minutes to make it a three-point deficit again at 50-47 UTD. Following empty possessions by both teams, a lay-up started the Comets on a 25-4 run to seal that game that suddenly found LC down 75-51 with just less than eight minutes remaining in the contest.

Jr. G Kae’ron Baker tied for game-high scoring honors with 19 points, making six of 13 shots and four of five from deep and all three free throw attempts. He also grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Sr. G Denzel Austin went three of eight from the field, two of three from above the arc, and made both free throws for ten points. Louisiana College shot 35.6% as a team in the contest, including 38.5% from above the three-point arc, and 41.2% from the charity stripe.

The Wildcats (9-5, 3-2 ASC) look to restart a new winning streak on Saturday afternoon in Arkansas against University of the Ozarks. Tip-off against the Eagles (5-10, 1-5 ASC) is set for 3:00 P.M. at Mabee Gymnasium.