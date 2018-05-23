Off Duty Officer Charged with Battery

Press Release – On May 6, 2018, Alexandria Police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 2700 block of MacArthur Drive. The first responding officer was a uniformed officer working a security detail at the business, and heard the disturbance when it began. The officer saw two females fighting, one of whom was an off-duty Alexandria Police officer, Lacy Fields. The responding officer attempted to break up the fight and separate the two females.

Following this, the responding officer went outside with the two suspects, and was attempting to obtain information for his report. One of the suspects then re-escalated the conflict and the officer attempted to keep them away from each other. At this time, Fields committed a battery on the responding officer, who then grabbed her arm in an effort to gain control of her. Fields then continue to batter the officer and resist efforts to control her. She was eventually taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Following the incident, Fields was issued a misdemeanor citation for Battery on a Police Officer, while the other female, who allegedly started the initial fight, was issued a misdemeanor citation for Simple Battery. Both were released from custody at the scene.

After the incident occurred, the responding officer sought medical treatment for injuries received during the confrontation with Fields. Consistent with LA R.S. 14:34.2, detectives requested an arrest warrant for Fields for felony Battery on a Police Officer, as well as Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence. Detectives obtained the arrest warrant on May 21, and on May 22, Field was contacted and taken into custody without incident. After speaking with detectives, she was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked.

As is standard procedure with an incident involving an officer, Fields has been on administrative leave since the incident. No further details are available at this time.