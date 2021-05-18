Off Duty Deputy Sheriff killed in altercation

On Saturday May 15th, 2021 at approximately 8:25 PM, deputies responded to the 100 block of Oscar Branch Road in the Gardner community in reference to a disturbance and a shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located two subjects, one not conscious and not breathing, the other suffering from gunshot wounds. Acadian Ambulance responded and transported the wounded subject to a local hospital. The other subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded and conducted their investigation.