Monday, October 9, 2023
Community News 

October 14th Election Reminders

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that Saturday, Oct. 14, is Election Day for the Gubernatorial Primary Election.

 

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

●       The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through the Registrar of                    Voters Office.

●       The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Oct. 13 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

●       Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

●       Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal.

●       Voters can sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

●       Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA             Wallet).

●       Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov

 

For more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

