Observation by our Community Results in Four Locals Arrested

Press Release – On September 5th, 2018, agents with the Sheriff's Office Metro Division executed a search warrant after an investigation into community complaints of narcotics activity. The search warrant was result of a narcotics investigation of an address at 2 Stokes Road in Tioga. Agents located four suspects at the residence. While searching the residence, agents located and seized suspected methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and other narcotic related paraphernalia.

After further investigation, all four suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center for booking on various narcotic related charges. Larry "Man" Jackson, Jr. was charged with Distribution of CDS II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Melissa Dozar Mullins, Karye Kelly and Justin Neuman were all charged with Possession of CDS II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jackson, Kelly and Mullins were released on a $1500.00 bond. Neumann was released on a $3000.00 bond.

“We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in the community, and it is working” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “Our deputies will continue to answer these complaints from our citizens about narcotics activity and we appreciate their assistance. Together, we can make a difference.”

Arrestee: Larry “Man” Jackson Jr., 39 , Tioga, LA

Charges: Distribution of CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraph.

Arrestee: Justin Paul Neumann, 35, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Possession of CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Arrestee: Karye Jacob Kelly, 39 , Alexandria, LA

Charges: Possession of CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Arrestee: Melissa Dozar Mullins, 38, Pineville, LA