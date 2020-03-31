Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Oakdale inmate becomes the first prisoner with coronavirus to die in the US

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

WASHINGTON: On Thursday, March 19, 2020, inmate Patrick Jones complained of a persistent cough at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, Louisiana. He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the local hospital, Mr. Jones tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, March 20, 2020, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mr. Jones, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff. Mr. Jones was a 49 year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 324- month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 425.1 grams of crack cocaine within 1000 ft. of a junior college. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since April 26, 2017. FCI Oakdale is a Low security facility that currently houses 990 male offenders. The Bureau will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

You May Also Like

Welfare Concern turns in to Attempted Murder Arrest

KLAX TV, ABC 31

England Airpark Fire Department talks about National Fire Prevention Week, daily life of fire fighters

Jojuana Phillips

LSBA Calls for Increased Funding for Public Education

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH Service To Be Restored Amid COVID-19 Outbreak