NSU’s Stephenson looking forward for full season return in 2021

The Northwestern Demons were originally scheduled to prepare for Houston Baptist this weekend, but they’ll have to wait until the Spring due to COVID.

One of the defensive leaders on the team, linebacker Blake Stephenson, says that they’re only worried about focusing in the things that they can control.

“God’s in control. I can only worry about the things that I can control and that’s work hard everyday and get ready for when that time comes.”

Stephenson was ready to make his full season return to the field this fall.

“So, I was ready for this season. I was pumped up and ready and it gets cancelled… again.”

Due to a shoulder injury last year, he saw everything from the sidelines before returning to the team in the second half of the season. So, we he was anxiously awaiting to play a full slate. But, COVID put the season on standby.

“It honestly kind of sucked. Going into last season for the spring, is when I tore it in our spring game.”

Not much has changed for the Demons without play action as they keep the mindset as if they’re preparing for their next opponent.

“I think we’ve been through one full week of workouts. So, when we’re able to work, we just go to work and trust our coaches, our trainers that they’re doing what’s best for us and just working.”

Blake has already graduated with plans to return for the 2021 season. But, before he returns to leave it all on the field for one last time, he hopes to leave a legacy behind.

“In order to play at a collegiate level, you have to love the game. It’s really the love of the game that’s keeping me motivated. I want to leave a legacy. I feel like I played alright my junior year, but I didn’t play how I wanted to play. So, just coming back and proving myself is what I want to do.”