NSU’S Purple pride program on the rise

NATCHITOCHES – Area employers are invited to participate in a Part-Time Job Fair at Northwestern State University. The event is for local businesses who are interested in connecting with college students to fill part-time employment positions.

“This event is designed specifically for NSU students who are looking for a part-time job that will work with their class and study schedules,” said NSU Job Location and Development Officer Karen Loach. “Our students are highly motivated but may not be familiar with the city or well-informed about the businesses in our area. This is an opportunity for NSU students to network with employers and business owners locate dependable employees.”

The Part-Time Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the Student Union Ballroom.

“Students should bring a current resume and practice a quick introduction,” Loach said. “Employers can bring promotional items or giveaways promoting their businesses.”

For more information, students should visit the following link: https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/11216/student_preview

Employers should visit this link: https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/11216/employer_preview