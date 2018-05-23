NSU’s Lyric Choir Wins Gold Medal at International Competition

Press Release – NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Lyric Choir won a Gold Medal in the Female Choirs category at the 3rd Budapest International Choral Celebration and Laurea Mundi International Open Competition and Grand Prix of Choral Music. The Lyric Choir is conducted by Director of Choral Activities Dr. Nicholaus Cummins.

Other winning choirs in the Open Competition were from the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Taiwan. This is the first time a Northwestern State choir has participated in international competition.

The Chamber Choir received a Laurea Summa Cum Laude diploma in the Mixed Choir category and a Laurea Cum Laude diploma in the Musica Sacra (Sacred Music) category. The Samford University A Cappella Choir won both categories. Other choirs in the competition were from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Norway and Sweden.

The Northwestern State choirs are concluding a 12-day trip which includes an exchange with the choir of the University of Krakow in Poland and a performance with the Samford University A Cappella Choir at St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow.

For more information on Northwestern State’s choral programs, go to capa.nsula.edu/music/choral-and-vocal-studies.