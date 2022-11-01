NSU’s inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament successful
NATCHITOCHES – Eighty-five teams of anglers competed in Northwestern State University’s inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament Oct. 15. The event was made possible by presenting sponsor, the Cane River Waterway Commission, with fishing sites that included Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Proceeds benefit the NSU Fishing Team.
Top prizes are as follows:
1st Place: $10,000 – Brian Lucas Jr. and Brian Lucas of DeVille
2nd Place: $5,000 – Archie Dore and Emanuel Settle of Natchitoches
3rd Place: $2,500 – Cody Beasley of Goldonna and John Hoare of Natchitoches
Big Bass: $3000 – Micah Tucker of Bossier City and Jim Bison of Natchitoches
In addition, the event included a Kid’s Tournament on Chaplin’s Lake. The winner was Graham Chasteen of Natchitoches.
“This was the first time the NSU Foundation hosted an event of this type and it was a resounding success, in no small part because of the fishermen, our sponsors and the volunteers who helped the event run smoothly,” said Drake Owens, executive director of the NSU Foundation. “Special thanks also go to Burt and Shelley Poche, Juddy Hamous, our emcee Steve Graf, and tournament coordinator Haley Graves.”
Natchitoches native and professional angler Keith Poche, brother of Burt Poche, was a special guest at the weigh-in where he greeted participants.
“Cane River Waterway Commission was excited to be part of NSUs inaugural bass tournament,” said Jim Rhodes, CRWC president. “As the tournament was a total success, we anticipate it becoming bigger and better every year. This event showcased the viability and beauty of Cane River and that is what the mission of the Cane River Waterway Commission is. It was a total success for all involved, NSU, CRWC and our citizens.”
Other tournament sponsors include:
Auto Zone
Cypress Knee Outdoors
Despino’s Tire
Elite Guide Services
Fogleman’s Fishing Tackle & Pecan Farm
Gill Marine
Green Acres Car Wash
Holloway Outdoors
Mariner’s Restaurant
McAlister’s Deli
Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission
Natchitoches Tans
Pineville Marine
Raising Cane’s
Real Deal Marine
Red River Marine
Security Sporting Goods
Sonic Drive-In
Speedy Pete’s Car Wash
Swamp Gear
Tractor Supply Co.
Trail Boss Steakhouse
V&M Baits
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
“This tournament was started to help raise funds to support the NSU Fishing Team. We look forward to hosting this event for many years to come,” Owens said.
The NSU Fishing Team is a club sport open to all NSU students that competes in MLF, B.A.S.S. and Collegiate Bass circuits. The team competes at tournaments around the country and scholarships are available.
Follow the NSU Fishing Team on Facebook and Instagram @NSUfishingteam and #nsufishingteam.
Click here for tournament results and photos: https://northwesternstatealumni.com/bass-tournament/