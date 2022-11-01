NSU’s inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament successful

NATCHITOCHES – Eighty-five teams of anglers competed in Northwestern State University’s inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament Oct. 15. The event was made possible by presenting sponsor, the Cane River Waterway Commission, with fishing sites that included Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Proceeds benefit the NSU Fishing Team.

Top prizes are as follows:

1st Place: $10,000 – Brian Lucas Jr. and Brian Lucas of DeVille

2nd Place: $5,000 – Archie Dore and Emanuel Settle of Natchitoches

3rd Place: $2,500 – Cody Beasley of Goldonna and John Hoare of Natchitoches

Big Bass: $3000 – Micah Tucker of Bossier City and Jim Bison of Natchitoches

In addition, the event included a Kid’s Tournament on Chaplin’s Lake. The winner was Graham Chasteen of Natchitoches.

“This was the first time the NSU Foundation hosted an event of this type and it was a resounding success, in no small part because of the fishermen, our sponsors and the volunteers who helped the event run smoothly,” said Drake Owens, executive director of the NSU Foundation. “Special thanks also go to Burt and Shelley Poche, Juddy Hamous, our emcee Steve Graf, and tournament coordinator Haley Graves.”

Natchitoches native and professional angler Keith Poche, brother of Burt Poche, was a special guest at the weigh-in where he greeted participants.

“Cane River Waterway Commission was excited to be part of NSUs inaugural bass tournament,” said Jim Rhodes, CRWC president. “As the tournament was a total success, we anticipate it becoming bigger and better every year. This event showcased the viability and beauty of Cane River and that is what the mission of the Cane River Waterway Commission is. It was a total success for all involved, NSU, CRWC and our citizens.”

Other tournament sponsors include:

Auto Zone

Cypress Knee Outdoors

Despino’s Tire

Elite Guide Services

Fogleman’s Fishing Tackle & Pecan Farm

Gill Marine

Green Acres Car Wash

Holloway Outdoors

Mariner’s Restaurant

McAlister’s Deli

Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission

Natchitoches Tans

Pineville Marine

Raising Cane’s

Real Deal Marine

Red River Marine

Security Sporting Goods

Sonic Drive-In

Speedy Pete’s Car Wash

Swamp Gear

Tractor Supply Co.

Trail Boss Steakhouse

V&M Baits

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

“This tournament was started to help raise funds to support the NSU Fishing Team. We look forward to hosting this event for many years to come,” Owens said.

The NSU Fishing Team is a club sport open to all NSU students that competes in MLF, B.A.S.S. and Collegiate Bass circuits. The team competes at tournaments around the country and scholarships are available.

Follow the NSU Fishing Team on Facebook and Instagram @NSUfishingteam and #nsufishingteam.

Click here for tournament results and photos: https://northwesternstatealumni.com/bass-tournament/