Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Sports News 

NSU women’s basketball to pause team activities

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State women’s basketball program has temporarily suspended team activities because of precautionary reasons resulting from COVID-19 concerns.

The team’s season opener at Ole Miss was canceled and its Nov. 27 game at Baylor was rescheduled for Dec. 18, both as preventive COVID-19 measures.

Because of additional concerns related to the virus, team activities will remain on hold for at least 14 days and will resume when deemed safe by medical professionals and the NSU athletic training staff.

The Lady Demons will not compete before Dec. 12 and any schedule adjustments will be announced at a later date.

