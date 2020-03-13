NSU will transition to on-line classes as pandemic develops

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University President Dr. Chris Maggio issued the following statement regarding the on-going threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwestern State University will suspend all in-person classes effective at the end of the day Friday, March 13, and transition to online instruction and other remote learning alternatives beginning Thursday, March 19.

There will be no classes at the university Monday-Wednesday, March 16-18, as plans are finalized for the conversion from in-person classes to the online and remote delivery format. On-line classes will begin Thursday, March 19. University offices will remain open all week.

Northwestern will join other schools in the University of Louisiana System in moving from face-to-face instruction to online and other alternative learning in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. The university will provide technical support to students and faculty who require that assistance.

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 at any of Northwestern’s campuses. University offices will remain open, and all ancillary services, including dining accommodations and access to the library and computer labs, will continue. Students in residential facilities may continue to reside on NSU campuses or participate in classes from other sites.

To ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, the university will continue to monitor conditions related to coronavirus. Alternative work arrangements for personnel and modified residential accommodations for students could result from an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus or in the community.

Numerous university events and activities are being canceled, postponed or adjusted as a result of this public health crisis. All athletic events have been suspended through March 30, and events expected to attract more than 50 participants will be canceled or postponed to conform with social distancing criteria recommended by health authorities. Please continue to check the university’s website at www.nsula.edu for updates on NSU activities, events and programs.

International travel and non-essential domestic travel has been suspended. Students, faculty and staff are directed to report to the university all personal travel to a country identified by the CDC as Level 1 or greater risk.

Sanitation of university facilities has been expanded to include intensive efforts to disinfect and sanitize all surfaces of buildings and other sites.

“These extraordinary efforts are intended to help mitigate the escalation of rapidly expanding cases of coronavirus,” Maggio said. “I apologize for any inconvenience or disruption created by the university’s response to the impact of coronavirus and appreciate your understanding and patience.

“Your recommendations for other measures to enhance the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff and others in the university community and reinforce NSU’s firm commitment to its mission and goals and those we serve would be appreciated and receive careful consideration.

Information regarding NSU’s response to COVID-19 will continue to be available and updated at https://www.nsula.edu/covid-19/.