NSU will host three sessions of summer Art Camp

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Fine and Graphic Art will host three sessions of art camp this summer.

All sessions from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Camp begins each day in Room 205 of the Art Department. (New Fine Arts Building) 140 Central Avenue, on the NSU campus. Drop off is between 12:30-1 p.m. and pick up is between 5-5:30 p.m.

Tuition cost is $180 for each weeklong session, which includes a snack and all art materials. A sibling discount of $10 per sibling is available, $10 discount is available for attending two or more sessions, or $10 discount is available for children or grandchildren of an NSU employee with a copy of an NSU faculty ID. Only one discount per child.





Session 1, “Lego and Minecraft Art,” will be June 5-9 for children ages 5-10. Students will revisit classical works of art simplified into a Lego or Minecraft style, such as Minecraft Monalisa or Lego Starry night.

Session 2, “Bayou Magic” will be June 12-16 for children ages 5-10. This week’s theme focuses on art projects with subject matter revolving around the magic of the bayous. River scenes, flora and fauna of Louisiana will be explored through entry level art projects.

Session 3, “Advanced Projects for Teen,” will be June 19-23 for students ages 11-18. This week is designed for older kids looking to learn advanced art skills. Students will work on larger projects throughout the week, and they will be able to choose from among laser engraver/cutter, 3D printing, painting, carving, printmaking and more. These projects will be weeklong projects taught by two NSU Art Professors, similar to the projects taught in classes at NSU.

For more information contact: Professor Corbin Covher at covherc@nsula.edu