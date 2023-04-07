NSU will host Nursing & Allied Health Open House in Cenla

NATCHITOCHES – Individuals from central Louisiana interested in high demand healthcare careers are invited to attend a Nursing and Allied Health open house at Northwestern State University’s Cenla campus from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.

NSU’s Cenla campus is located at England Airpark. More information and registration is available at https://nsu.la/OpenHouseCENLA.

Those who attend the open house attend will learn about NSU’s healthcare degree programs, including the traditional four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), RN to BSN, LPN to ASN, a new military medic/paramedic to ASN program, an accelerated Bachelor of Science to BSN and the nurse anesthesia program. Faculty from Allied Health will have information on the Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science (BSRS) and the ultrasound concentration, as well as the RT to BSRS, the sonography program and the Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Allied Health.

NSU staff from Admissions, Financial Aid, Academic Success and other campus resources will be available to answer questions about college transferability academics and scholarships. Prospective students can also meet with faculty and advisors and tour labs and classrooms.

Recent forecasts by The American Association of Colleges of Nursing estimate that the U.S. will need nearly a million additional nurses by 2030. Northwestern State ranks in the top third nationally for Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs, according to U.S. News and World Report, and is the largest producer of registered nurses, nurse practitioners and radiologic technologists in Louisiana. NSU offers the only paramedic/military medic to ASN the state and is expanding nursing and allied health programs in Shreveport, Alexandria and Leesville.

Information on NSU’s College of Nursing and School of Allied Health is available at https://www.nsula.edu/nursing/ and https://www.nsula.edu/alliedhealth/.