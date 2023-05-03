NSU will host free Astro Robotics Camp

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology will host the annual Astro STEM Robotics Camp June 5-9. Registration is free and will be open May 15 through noon Friday, May 19.

The camp will be conducted with synchronous and asynchronous activities for children ages 8-14. Times are 9 a.m.-noon at Williamson Hall on the NSU campus and from 3-4 p.m. online via MS Teams. Camp activities are intended to generate interest in STEM-related fields among youngsters. Only 30 spots for the camp are available.

To register and get more information, visit https://www.nsula.edu/engrtech/annual-robotics-summer-camps/ or contact Dr. Shahriar Hossain, department head, at engineering@nsula.edu or Kenyetta Jackson at jacksonke@nsula.edu or call (318) 357-6751.A link to the Registration Form can be found here: Registration Form or by visiting the QR code below.

The camp is sponsored by A+ Coalition, the ET Department at Northwestern State University, and STEM Pioneers Organization.