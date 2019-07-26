NSU Victory Tour

Welcoming the Demons into town, the Northwestern State football team hosted their Victory Tour!

You can consider it more like a “mobile football pep rally”.

The Demons are to visit 9 cities in 12 days where they “amp up” local and surrounding fans and prep them for the upcoming season.

Last Thursday was the Southland Conference Football Media Day where Coach Brad Laird and OL Chris Zirkle and DB Nick Forde, represented the team. Laird assures us that we can expect a promising season due to what he’s seen so far in workouts. He and his guys praise consistency and accountability within the program. This has only made them better as a unit.

A slight concern for the Demons are filling the voided tight end and receiver positions. He mentions that guys have left, but strong guys have returned and that young guys are working hard to prove their worth of scared spots.

What he’s not so much concerned about are the preseason poll ranks. The Demons have been placed second to last on that list, right above Houston Baptist. However, Laird says that’s only used to hype up the upcoming season. He’s worried about his guys and what they can do.

Laird is going into his second season as a head coach for Northwestern State.