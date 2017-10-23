Campus News Events 

NSU To Host 29th Annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest

The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform an exhibition at the 29th Annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest Saturday, Oct. 28.

Press Release – NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 29th Annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest Saturday, Oct. 28. Competition begins at 11:45 a.m. with the final performance at 8:15 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Band will play at 8:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $5. The contest will be livestreamed at banddirector.com

Schools in Class IA are Franklin Parish, Grant, Ruston and Sterlington.

Class IB includes Pickering, Rosepine, DeQuincy, Logansport, Many and Buckeye.

Those competing Class II are Tioga, Byrd, Pineville and Ouachita.

Class III consists of Benton, Mabank (Texas), Pleasant Grove (Texas), Erath, Acadiana, West Ouachita, Canton (Texas), Hillsboro (Texas), Zachary and E.D. White.

Airline, Haughton, West Monroe, H.L. Bourgeois, Parkway, MacArthur (Texas) and Melissa (Texas) will compete in Class IV.

Judges for the contest will be Monty Morris of Spring Woods High School in Houston, Craig Aarhus of Mississippi State University, Sean Carrier of Southside High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Rob Beshears of Garland High School in Garland, Texas, Estelle Murr of Alvarado High School in Alvarado, Texas, and Louis Rivera of the University of South Alabama.

 

 

