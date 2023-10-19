NSU Theatre and Dance to present “The Wedding Singer,” Oct. 25-29

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State Theatre and Dance will present the musical comedy “The Wedding Singer” Oct. 25-29 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Show times are Oct. 25-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and $12 for senior citizens. NSU, BPCC@NSU and Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts students are admitted free with a current student I.D. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wedding-singer-the-musical-tickets-728881453047?aff=ebdsoporgprofile. For more information, call (318) 357-4483.

“The Wedding Singer” is set in 1985. A nice guy with a broken heart is stuck in one of the most romantic jobs in the world, a wedding singer. He loses all hope when he is abandoned at the altar by his fiancée. He meets a young woman who enlists his help to plan her own wedding. He falls in love with her and must win her over before she gets married. Based on the movie, “The Wedding Singer,” is a musical comedy that takes you back to a time where hair was big, shoulder pads were in and mousse was all the rage.



Pia Wyatt is the director and choreographer with musical direction by Dr. Sloane Artis, costume design by Jessie Parr, set design by Will Sawyer. Jaden Maxwell of Longview, Texas, is the lighting designer, Jackson Holoubek of Shreveport is the sound designer and Cortelina Encalada of New Orleans is the stage manager.



Members of the cast are Austin Anderson of New Orleans as Robbie, Leslie Israel of Lake Charles as Julia, Elizabeth Cook of Alexandria as Holly, Ashley Averette Stevens of Baton Rouge as Linda, Camryn Orr of Shreveport as Grandma Rosie, Ava Schorr of Thibodaux as Aunt Angie, William Kielwasser of West Monroe as Sammie, Damari Padilla of Lafayette as George and J. Cole Becton of Lake Charles as Glen.