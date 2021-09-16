NSU Theatre and Dance to perform “The Rocky Horror Show” Sept. 22-25

NATCHITOCHES – NSU Theatre and Dance will present “The Rocky Horror Show” September 22-25 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. each evening with a 2 p.m. matinee on September 25.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Northwestern State, BPCC@NSU and Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts students are admitted free with a current I.D. and sticker. Reservations are not required. For ticket information, call (318) 357-4483 or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rocky-horror-show-musical-by-richard-obrien-tickets-170048520703?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.

The show does contain adult language and content. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask when in the Center for Creative and Performing Arts. Scott Burrell is the director.

“I think most people are familiar with the cult movie ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ which came out in 1975,” said Burrell. “It was a huge success and still plays in movie theaters at midnight showings around the world. Most don’t realize the film was actually an adaptation of a stage musical that premiered in London in 1973 called ‘The Rocky Horror Show.’ The stage musical continues to be as popular as the movie and is especially widespread on university campuses.

Burrell said like the movie, the musical provides audience members to participate either by dressing up as their favorite character, talking back to the characters and dancing the “Time Warp.”

“Of course, like the movie, the musical is a little irreverent and may not be to everyone’s taste,” said Burrell. “It does contain adult content and some bawdy humor. I suggest those who are not familiar with ‘Rocky Horror’ to do a little research to know what the show is about.”

Dylan Fuselier, a senior theatre major with a concentration in musical theatre from Chalmette, who plays the lead Frank N Furter, understands most audience members will be familiar with the movie.

“The thing with doing ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ is that it’s also a movie that is so iconic,” said Fuselier. “The lead of the show is such a cult classic icon. Getting to play this role is such an honor for he has truly one of the best musical entrances in history.”

Fuselier says “The Rocky Horror Show” has meaning aside from being an entertaining play and film.

“It has provided an outlet all around the world where viewers come together to be the truest version of themselves,” said Fuselier. “That’s the best part of doing this show for me. I hope that the audience, the community of Natchitoches and anyone else who comes to see ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ at Northwestern State leaves with a sense of individuality. This is demonstrated by my favorite quote in the show ‘Don’t Dream It….Be It.’ That sums it up. It doesn’t matter what you wear, how you dress, how you act, who you love, just be you. That is the essence of Rocky Horror.”

The cast also includes Austin Anderson of New Orleans as Brad, Ashley Stevens of Baton Rouge as Janet, Sarah Lord Holoubek of Shreveport as Riff Raff, Kristi Contreary of Baton Rouge as Magenta, Joy Davis of Minden as Columbia, Jeremiah Mitchell of Alexandria as Rocky, Grant Broussard of Abbeville as Eddie/Dr. Scott and Mark Alexander of Baton Rouge as the Narrator.

Members of the chorus are Dre’lan Evans of Baton Rouge, Abigail Aldridge and Victoria Hickman of Mandeville, Virginia Tudor of Alexandria, Leigh B. Leighton of Gretna and Sophie Stechmann of Chalmette.

JeBreanne Morgan of Baton Rouge is sound designer, Nicole Lala of Kenner is costume designer, Drew Davis of Livingston is assistant scenic designer, Roshane Brown of Kingston, Jamaica, is lighting designer and LB Slater is props master. Josie Oliva of Raceland is stage manager and Mallory Speir of Pineville, Logan Dupuy of Prairieville and Anna Sternaman of Lafayette are assistant stage managers.

Choreography is by Brett Alan Garfinkel with music direction by Dr. Grace Edgar,

scenic design by Pedro Guevara and technical direction by Robert Richoux.

NSU Theatre and Dance’s production of “Rocky Horror” is co-produced with the NSU Student Theatre Organization (STO) who in past years, presented their own in-house production of “Rocky Horror”. STO will be assisting those audience members who want to purchase the “audience interaction” package which will be available at the door.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such an incredibly strong cast of performers, putting on such an iconic show,” said Aldridge, a junior theatre major with an emphasis in musical theatre who is president of the STO. “The Student Theatre Organization production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ has grown to become a pretty popular event on campus. I think there is an overall love and appreciation for the story which continues to draw people in year after year. This opportunity has allowed us to dive deep into the show and our characters and find the true meaning of the show and make it our own.”