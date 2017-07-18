NSU Summer Dinner Theatre

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Summer Dinner Theatre will present “Murder in the Court” July 26-29 and Aug. 2-5 on the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium stage. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m.Tickets are $30 which includes a meal with soup, salad, entrée’, dessert, tea and coffee and the show. Reservations are required and can be obtained by calling (318) 357-4218 or (318) 357-4483. Scott Burrell is the director.

“Murder in the Court” is a mystery comedy in which Judge Horton, called “Hanging Judge Horton,” is the most feared judge in town. He can find a man guilty and have him in jail quicker than most judges can bang a gavel. To make matters worse, the mayor has fired every judge in town except him. And some around town think Judge Horton is a little nuts. Legend has it Judge Horton once gave a guy “The Chair” for excessive parking tickets. But nuts or not he’s the only judge in town. And it’s got folks a bit nervous. Prosecutors, defense attorneys, none of them want to take their chances with the hanging judge. Not to mention, those who throw themselves at his mercy.

“We’re offering our audience a truly immersive theatre experience,” said Burrell. “The show will be a crowd pleaser with a lot of audience interaction. It won’t be your typical show where you just sit and watch as the characters will mingle with the audience.”

The cast is Thomas Hadzeriga of Edmond, Oklahoma as Judge Horton, Jay Canova of Marrero as the defense attorney, Sidney Gilder of Crowley as the prosecutor, Andrew Vessell of Baton Rouge as Rupert, Bethany Lee of Baton Rouge as the plaintiff, Mrs. Carter and Officer Lumpkin and Sean Grady of Leesville as the defendant, Mr. Carter and Lumpkin. Payton Hartwick of Edmond, Oklahoma is the stage manager.