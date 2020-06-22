NSU students will receive balance of CARES Act funds

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University students who qualified for CARES Act relief will receive an additional award as the university disburses the remainder of funds it received

“We would like to divide this amount across the 4,426 that have qualified to receive funds, providing them with an additional check in the amount of $147.50,” said Dawn Eubanks, assistant controllor and bursar.

The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act was signed to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus. NSU received and distributed $2.8 million to 4,426 students.

CARES Act funds were available to all currently enrolled, degree-seeking, undergraduate and graduate students, full- and part-time, who were not enrolled exclusively in all online programs prior to the COVID-19 emergency, who experienced a disruption to campus operations, due to COVID-19, and who met specific eligibility requirements. Award amounts were based on Pell eligibility and the number of hours the student was enrolled.

Funds will be posted to each eligible student’s account and paid in the form of a direct deposit (if set up) or a paper check by U.S. mail to the student address on file with the university.

More information on the CARES Act is available at nsula.edu/caresact.