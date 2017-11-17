NSU students holding fundraiser to aid Puerto Rico’s recovery

(Press Release) – NATCHITOCHES – For some Northwestern State University students, the devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria was personal. They decided to do what they could to aid the island’s recovery efforts.

A fundraiser, Demons Dance for Puerto Rico, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Alumni Plaza. The event will feature live music, salsa dancing lessons and food. Various groups will perform in a dance showcase that will include salsa, tap and stepping.

Student organizers of the event are Elisabeth Perez of Sulphur, Laura Guzman of Cartagena, Colombia, and Emily Bencosme of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“After the hurricane hit the island and videos started coming up about the aftermath, I had a lot of anxiety and could not stop thinking about how I could possibly help my family and the rest of Puerto Rico,” said Bencosme, a biology major. “It has been truly heartwarming to see how many people have offered to help.”

Those who would like to support the event by making a donation can go to northwesternstatealumni.com and click on Give, then Give Now. Gifts can be made to the Columns Fund and designated for Demons Dance for Puerto Rico.

“Puerto Rico’s devastating circumstances were evident in the articles, photos, and videos in the media following the hurricane,” said Perez, a secondary education major. “After talking with Emily and family members of mine from Puerto Rico, the pain caused by the hurricane became more personal. I knew wanted to do something to help, and so Emily, Laura and I began to brainstorm.”

All proceeds will go to HelpPRDespacito.com, a fund created after Hurricane Maria by ConPRmetidos and Foundations for Puerto Rico, two non-profit organizations based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For more information, please contact Perez at eperez063773@nsula.edu.