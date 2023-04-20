NSU student-produced documentary shorts will be screened April 24

NATCHITOCHES – The public is invited to a documentary showcase featuring short films by Northwestern State University COMM4240 students. Screenings will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the Varnado Hall Ballroom. There is no charge for admission and all are welcome.

The student filmmakers are Kelsie Campbell, Lia Portillo Cantarero, Michantwana Lacey, Destin Lopez, James Lowring and Kevin Thomas.

Subjects of the documentaries include exploring identity, dealing with loneliness, finding one’s place in the world, learning how to live with a life-changing diagnosis, finding family love in traumatic situation and searching for meaning when a young woman goes missing in a small town in Louisiana.

The final documentary, “1095 Days,” was produced in just two weeks by all the students in the class working as a team. The film takes a look at how the past three years changed six NSU students. Associate Professor Melody Gilbert, who teaches the documentary production class, said making the film allowed the students to “look back and see that time not just as a crisis, but as an opportunity to reflect and reveal what they have learned about themselves along the way.”

David Antilley, executive director of NSU-TV, assisted with studio interviews for the class documentary. The screening is sponsored by the Department of New Media, Journalism, and Communication Arts and hosted by Gilbert.

For more information, contact Gilbert at

gilbertm@nsula.edu.